3 injured in shooting at Des Moines post office; suspect detained

Shooting: File photo. Des Moines police responded to reports of a shooting at a post office on Thursday. (Des Moines Police Department)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

DES MOINES, Iowa — At least three people were injured on Thursday after a gunman opened fire at a post office in Des Moines, Iowa, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Des Moines Police Department said the suspected shooter has been detained, KCCI reported.

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Police received a call shortly after 9 a.m. CT at the USPS facility at Second and University avenues in Des Moines, The call came in after 9 a.m. Thursday to the USPS on Second and University Avenue, according to KCRG.

Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek confirmed that the 911 call from inside the post office, and that shots were fired on the second floor, the television station reported.

Parizek said the first officer arrived approximately three to four minutes after the initial call, the Des Moines Register reported. There was only one shooter, he said.

“We’re secure right now,” Parizek told reporters.

Of the three people who were injured, one was able to self-transport to a facility, according to the newspaper.

“I didn’t see anything that indicated anyone had any life-threatening injuries,” Parizek said.

“The suspected shooter is in custody and the investigation is ongoing,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement, KCCI reported. “We are monitoring the situation and our prayers are with everyone involved. Grateful for the immediate response by law enforcement.”

An investigation is ongoing.

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