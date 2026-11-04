2 dead, including suspect, in shooting at Citibank building near Tampa

Two people were killed in a shooting at the Citibank Center in near Tampa.

[ Read more trending news ]

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said one victim and the alleged gunman are dead, WTSP reported.

Citibank employees were evacuated from the building and told to meet at a triage area at a Tampa hotel before being reunited with family at another hotel.

One employee, named Douglas, said that the day started as normal but saw people running through. He thought a fight had broken out, but when he saw more people running, he decided to join them. He ran out a back door to a garage, and then saw police running inside, WTVT reported.

Officials believe the shooting was targeted, USA Today reported.

©2026 Cox Media Group