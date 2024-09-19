Travis Scott's 'Spotify Presents: Days Before Rodeo' ﻿released

Travis Scott is letting fans in on the process of creating his 2014 album, Days Before Rodeo. He teamed with Spotify to release a mini-documentary about the project, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Spotify Presents: Days Before Rodeo, out now, follows the Atlanta concert in August where Travis brought out Quavo and revisited Days Before Rodeo songs "Mamacita," "Basement Freestyle," "Drugs Don't Play," "Skyfall" and more. Also included are BTS moments and 10-year-old footage of La Flame making the album.

"Travis Scott's Days Before Rodeo is an era-defining project. Leading up to the 10th anniversary of the mixtape and its release on streaming, we wanted to celebrate the moment and capture the energy it's brought to all the ragers," Josh Pea, of Spotify, said in a statement. "By partnering with the Cactus Jack team on an underplay show in Atlanta for his top fans on Spotify, we were able to bring it back to where it all began. As a tribute to the special night and something for everyone to enjoy, the release of the concert doc is the perfect time capsule to tell this story for years to come."

Spotify Presents: Days Before Rodeo is now available on Spotify's YouTube; the mixtape can be found on digital platforms.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.