Travis Scott says 'Rodeo' era was legendary: 'No one can ever recreate those moments ever again'

Travis Scott will soon be celebrating the 10th anniversary of his debut album, Rodeo, and he says he's most proud of how great that period of his life was.

"The whole Rodeo era was legendary. No one can ever recreate those moments ever again," he says for the April digital cover of Complex. "Making that album was such an amazing experience. It was my first album and I had so many ambitions and dreams and things I wanted to do with it."

"I wanted to sell it with an action figure on a USB; I didn't want to do it on a CD. But it was 2014, and I was so young. I was only like 22, and I didn't know anything about putting an album out and getting it to the world. I had these ambitions and I had to get people to understand what I wanted to do," Travis said.

Fast-forward to present day and he is working on a few things for 2025, hoping to get into films and musicals.

"I'm excited about putting four wheels on the road, if you can catch that drift. I'm excited about new music. [2023 album] Utopia was an ultra passion for me, because I had to get that creativity off and I'm glad it's lasted as long as it lasted. People are seeing it through," Travis says. "And for this next album, I just want to have the most ultimate fun with being creative. The most ultimate fun, taking all the things I learned and packing it in the CD and making it enjoyable to go crazy in the stadium. That's the idea."

When asked what he thinks his purpose is, Travis says, "I literally want to knock down those walls of true fear and show that you can really do these things that you want to do."

