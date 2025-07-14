Travis Scott releases 'Jackboys 2,' drops song seemingly addressing Pusha T

Travis Scott's Jackboys 2 album has officially dropped. The album arrived on streaming services Sunday, featuring a track in which he seemingly targets Pusha T.

"Champain & Vacay" featuring Don Toliver finds Scott responding to digs that Push has made during his press run for the just-released Clipse album, Let God Sort Em.

"Yeah, man, I swear these old n***** kill me/ Know my YNs feel me,” raps Scott. “They just want the real me, yeah/ Blue Bugatti, I’m dodgin’ TMZ/ Made a hundred off pushin’ T’s/ Now my phone on DND, yeah."

His response follows the release of the Clipse single "So Be It," on which Push had dissed Scott.

"You cried in front of me, you died in front of me/ Calabasas took your b**** and your pride in front of me," Pusha raps on the track. "Her Utopia had moved right up the street/ And her lip gloss was poppin', she ain't need you to eat/ The 'net gon' call it the way that they see it/ But I got the video, I can share and A.E. it/ They wouldn't believe it, but I can't unsee it/ Lucky I ain't TMZ it, so be it, so be it."

In a GQ interview, Push explained he was upset that Scott had played his Utopia album for him and Pharrell ahead of the release but left out the "Meltdown" verse on which Drake had dissed him.

Pusha said Travis has "no picks, no loyalty to nobody" and will "jump around whatever he feels is hot or cling onto whatever he feels is hot."

Scott's Jackboys 2 is now available, as is Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out.

