Travis Scott reflects on 2021 Astroworld tragedy: 'A time that was supposed to be so enjoyable just went wrong'

Travis Scott on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 22, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by James Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

It's been more than four years since the devastation of Travis Scott's Astroworld festival, in which a stampede of concertgoers killed 10 people and injured many others. But it's something that's always on his mind.

In his cover story for Rolling Stone, Travis says his goal had been to orchestrate a fun event for his hometown of Houston.

“When I did that festival, I was trying to bring something to where I’m from, and when you look back, it’s like a time that was supposed to be so enjoyable just went wrong,” he says. “I would love to heal that in the city. But I would also want people to be receptive [to it]. I don’t want to force a reception.”

Though the experience showed him "there’s a distorted view of who I am and what I care about," Travis says he has nothing to say to those who believe he's responsible for the tragedy.

“I wouldn’t tell them anything. I would ask them,” he says. “Sometimes when I read or even hear about some of the s*** that people write, I don’t even know if they believe it."

"I think there's always been this distorted view of what I am," he tells Rolling Stone. "And it's my responsibility just to keep showing what it really is."

Travis plans to do exactly that on the follow-up to 2023's Utopia. "Putting my whole body and soul into the next [project], for more people to understand," he says.

He clarifies that he's specifically referring to those who "still don’t understand Trav no matter how long I’ve been in this s***.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.