Travis Scott drops limited-edition 'The Odyssey' merch

Travis Scott performs onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 at Jacob Javits Center on July 19, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Travis Scott has released a new line of merch honoring Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

The limited-edition capsule, available for one week only, features T-shirts, a tote bag and a long-sleeved Cactus Jack shirt.

Travis also designed two sneakers exclusively for the film's cast and crew: the Cactus Jack x The Odyssey x Nike Moon Shoe and the Cactus Jack x The Odyssey x Nike ACG Moc.

His short film for "When I'm Home" featuring James Blake and Ludwig Göransson, which plays during the film's end credits, is also out now.

In The Odyssey, Travis takes on the role of a bard, a professional storyteller or a singer who composed and recited verses.

"I wanted somebody on-screen who would be reciting words and holding attention in the room in a very credible way, that we can relate to in today's world, so that we would understand the drama and the emotion that comes from storytelling through poetry," Nolan previously told Variety. "If you view it in rarefied terms, if you elevate it and have some very formal version of what a bard in the palace of Ithaca might be, I would find that alienating."

The Odyssey is now in theaters.

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