Travis Scott adds international dates to Circus Maximus World Tour

Travis Scott's Circus Maximus World Tour will be going on a bit longer, as he's extended the trek with a few international dates in the fall.

From Oct. 11 to Nov. 8, Travis will perform in Johannesburg's FMB Stadium, before going on to entertain fans in Delhi, India; Seoul, South Korea; Sanya, China; and the final stop: Tokyo, Japan. Information about ticket sales can be found at travisscott.com.

Scott launched his Circus Maximus World Tour in October 2023 in support of his fourth studio album, Utopia. He performed over 70 sold-out shows in North America, Europe, the U.K., Australia, New Zealand and Latin America.

He's now preparing to release Jackboys 2, the second compilation album from his Cactus Jack Records. The first came in 2019, featuring songs with Lil Baby, Don Toliver, Quavo, Young Thug, Pop Smoke and Sheck Wes, who he recently teased is on the sequel. It debuted atop the Billboard 200.

