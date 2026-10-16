Top cities for teachers in terms of rents and salaries

Apartments.com reports on the best cities for teachers, highlighting those where average rent is below 30% of teacher salaries, including Spokane and Buffalo.

Deciding where to teach is important. Along with finding the right school or district, there’s the matter of finding an apartment to call home. It may seem simple at first: Look for an apartment with a manageable commute, space to unwind after the final bell, and perhaps a balcony where you can work on lesson plans. But you also have to figure out how rent fits into your paycheck.

That's why finding the best cities for teachers means looking beyond salary alone. To help you compare your options, Apartments.com looked at teacher pay in five states, based on National Education Association 2026 data, alongside Apartments.com's proprietary rental data.

Where can a teacher afford to rent a one-bedroom on their own? Here’s how cities in California, Massachusetts, New York, Washington, and Maryland stack up, plus what to consider when choosing where to settle in.

Top Cities for Teachers’ Housing Budgets

A promising teaching position is one part of the move. Finding a place where the rent leaves room for everything else is what earns the extra credit.

These 15 places offer a starting point: Each has an average one-bedroom rent below 30% of its statewide average teacher salary when compared on an annual basis. The cities are grouped by state so you can compare your options, from smaller rental budgets to bigger-city amenities.

A table listing different American states and cities with its average monthly rent and rent as a share of statewide teacher salary. (Stacker/Stacker)

Apartments.com

California

Average California rent: $2,268/month

$2,268/month Average annual teacher salary in California: $105,726

California has the highest statewide average teacher salary of the five states in the comparison. Where you rent makes a considerable difference, though. The statewide rent average makes California the fourth most expensive state to rent in 2026. Even so, the following cities offer teachers more room in their budgets without putting an end to their California dreaming.

Sacramento

Average Sacramento rent: $1,576/month

Sacramento offers the most breathing room on this California list, with rent taking less than one-fifth of the statewide average teacher salary. That makes the state capital worth a look if you want room in your budget alongside plenty to do close to home.

The American River Parkway brings walking and biking into the picture, while Midtown gives you restaurants and places to meet up after work. An apartment near the routines you actually enjoy, whether that’s a riverfront ride or dinner within walking distance, can help you make the most of the city between school days.

Los Angeles

Average Los Angeles rent: $2,200/month

If a major city is on your wish list, you should keep an eye on Los Angeles. It might be a surprise to see this city on an affordability list. However, its average one-bedroom rent is about a quarter of California’s average teacher’s salary.

Griffith Park's hiking trails and museums offer ways to spend a day off, and LA's neighborhoods give you plenty of different settings to explore.

Here’s a tip to help you live like a true LA local: Start your apartment search around the school where you’ll work, then compare nearby neighborhoods. A place that shortens your commute may be worth more to your daily routine than one across town with a slightly lower rent. After all, LA is known for many things, and one of those things is traffic.

San Diego

Average San Diego rent: $2,438/month

If your ideal afternoon includes a walk by the water, San Diego has an obvious appeal. Its beaches and Balboa Park’s gardens give you plenty of reasons to step outside once the workday is done.

The trade-off is a tighter rental budget. San Diego has the highest average one-bedroom rent on this list and comes closest to the 30% benchmark. It still passes the comparison, but you’ll want to price out utilities, transportation, and any parking fees before deciding how comfortably a particular apartment fits. Coastal living has its perks, but having room left in your budget is a perk worth keeping.

Massachusetts

Average Massachusetts rent: $2,593/month

$2,593/month Average annual teacher salary: $96,165

Massachusetts offers teachers a mix of rich history and natural beauty. Most notably for teachers, however, the Bay State is renowned for its world-class education. So, if you want to make a lasting impact while enjoying everything a state has to offer, Massachusetts may be the place for you.

Massachusetts offers three different starting points, from Springfield in the western part of the state to Worcester in Central Massachusetts and Lowell north of Boston. All three come in below the 30% benchmark, with Springfield leaving the largest margin.

Springfield

Average Springfield rent: $1,299/month

Springfield is the lowest-rent option among the Massachusetts picks, with an average one-bedroom costing $519 less per month than in Worcester. Over a year, that’s a $6,228 difference in rent alone!

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame gives the city a landmark with plenty of personality, while Riverfront Park offers space to stretch your legs along the Connecticut River. For teachers considering western Massachusetts, Springfield is a useful place to begin comparing apartments. The lower rental starting point may leave more flexibility for the features you want in a home, from an extra closet to a shorter drive to school.

Worcester

Average Worcester rent: $1,818/month

Worcester lands in the middle of the Massachusetts rental range. It offers a home base in central Massachusetts with cultural stops such as the Worcester Art Museum and commuter rail service into Boston when your plans take you farther afield.

For your everyday routine, focus on where you’ll teach and how you’ll get there. A rail connection is handy for a Boston outing, but your school’s location will matter more on a Tuesday morning when you’re running late. Worcester’s rent-to-salary ratio leaves a larger margin below 30% than Lowell’s, making it worth comparing if both areas are on your job-search map.

Lowell

Average Lowell rent: $1,987/month

Lowell puts history right in your path. Former textile mills, canals, and the sites of Lowell National Historical Park give the downtown a distinctive setting, with waterside walkways that you can work into your regular routine. Commuter rail also connects Lowell with Boston.

Its one-bedroom average is the highest of the three Massachusetts picks, although it remains below a quarter of the statewide average teacher's salary. If an apartment with historic surroundings appeals to you, Lowell deserves a closer look. When touring, ask how the building handles heating and cooling, and check which utilities are included so you can compare the full monthly cost.

New York

Average New York Rent: $3,102/month

$3,102/month Average annual teacher salary: $100,367

If you're not from the New England area, you might read "New York" and flinch. Your mind might have gone to shoulder-to-shoulder entertainment in Times Square and NYC rent prices. But fear not, because New York still has a spot for you.

New York’s statewide average teacher salary provides a good basis for three very different places to call home. Buffalo and Rochester offer the lowest rents among the New York picks, while the Bronx brings a New York City option into the mix.

Buffalo

Average Buffalo rent: $1,256/month

Buffalo has the lowest average one-bedroom rent of the New York selections, using about 15% of the statewide average teacher salary. Only Spokane has a lower rent-to-salary share among all 15 places in this comparison.

Beyond the numbers, Buffalo offers waterfront time at Canalside and a neighborhood shopping-and-coffee routine in Elmwood Village. Those are useful starting points for picturing your life outside school: Would you rather be close to the water, your favorite cafe, or your classroom? With a lower average rent to work from, you may have more flexibility to choose the location that suits you.

Rochester

Average Rochester rent: $1,351/month

Rochester pairs one of the lower rents on the list with access to Lake Ontario beaches and the Finger Lakes region. You can plan a summer afternoon at Ontario Beach Park, save a weekend for exploring farther afield, or stay in town for a performance at Eastman Theatre.

Its average one-bedroom rent is just $95 more per month than Buffalo’s. That small difference makes your job offer and preferred apartment amenities especially useful deciding factors. If both cities interest you, compare the salary schedule and commute for each position alongside the listings you like, rather than choosing based on the citywide rent average alone.

The Bronx

Average Bronx rent: $1,679/month

Think you couldn’t call The Big Apple home? For teachers who want to live in New York City, the Bronx is worth including in the search. This borough’s average one-bedroom rent falls below the benchmark when compared with New York’s statewide average teacher salary.

Yankee Stadium and the Bronx Zoo offer familiar weekend destinations, while Van Cortlandt Park adds room for an outdoor break. Subway access is another draw, but the specific route from an apartment to your school matters more than simply being near a station. Check transfers and walking time before you commit, especially if your position takes you to another borough.

Washington

Average Washington rent: $1,859/month

$1,859/month Average annual teacher salary: $99,649

Washington’s three selections show how much location can change the rental equation for teachers. Spokane has the lowest rent in the entire comparison, Tacoma falls in the middle of the state’s picks, and Seattle offers a larger-city option that still comes in below 30%.

Spokane

Average Spokane rent: $1,170/month

Spokane leads this group on average one-bedroom rent and the share of statewide teacher pay needed to cover it. At 14.1%, it offers the widest margin below the affordability benchmark.

The city also makes the outdoors part of downtown life. Riverfront Park puts the Spokane River and its falls close to walking paths, with access to the Centennial Trail for longer outings. If you like the idea of a walk by the water without making a whole weekend of it, that setting has everyday appeal. Pair Spokane’s lower rental average with a local salary offer to see what the advantage looks like for you.

Tacoma

Average Spokane rent: $1,500/month

Tacoma’s average one-bedroom rent is $627 less per month than Seattle’s, a difference of $7,524 over a year. For someone considering both cities, that’s enough to make a separate shortlist of Tacoma apartments worthwhile.

Point Defiance Park brings forest trails and shoreline scenery into your weekend options, while Sounder’s S Line connects Tacoma with Seattle. If you’re considering that train for work, check the timetable against your school day and the trip from the station to campus. Tacoma makes the strongest case when you enjoy what the city itself offers, and the commute fits the position you’re accepting.

Seattle

Average Seattle rent: $2,217/month

Seattle is the priciest of the Washington picks, but its average one-bedroom rent still uses about a quarter of the statewide average teacher salary. That keeps it in consideration for teachers who want to make a big city home.

The waterfront offers places to walk along Elliott Bay, and neighborhoods such as Ballard and Capitol Hill give you different restaurant, shopping, and nightlife options to explore. Think about which of those outings you’d enjoy regularly, then compare apartments that also make getting to school manageable. A citywide average gets you started; the right neighborhood helps turn the numbers into a workable routine.

Maryland

Average Maryland rent: $1,684/month

$1,684/month Average annual teacher salary: $90,741

Want coastal living and great seafood as a part of your experience as an educator? Look no further than Maryland.

The Maryland selections range from Baltimore to communities closer to Washington, D.C. Baltimore offers the lowest average rent of the three, while Silver Spring and Columbia each bring a different mix of transportation, recreation, and rental costs.

Baltimore

Average Baltimore rent: $1,537/month

Baltimore gives teachers the lowest rental starting point among the Maryland selections, with an average one-bedroom using about one-fifth of the statewide average salary. It’s a useful option if you want city amenities while keeping more distance from the 30% benchmark.

The Inner Harbor and Fells Point offer waterfront outings, and an Orioles game at Camden Yards can fill an evening off. As you browse apartments, compare the neighborhoods around your prospective school with the places you’d spend time outside work. The best fit may be the apartment that makes both parts of your day easier to enjoy.

Silver Spring

Average Silver Spring rent: $1,770/month

Silver Spring is worth a look if you want access to Washington, D.C., with a home base in Maryland. Its downtown gives you dining and entertainment options, and the Metro Red Line connects Silver Spring with the capital.

The average one-bedroom rent is $233 more per month than Baltimore’s, so think about how much you’ll use that location and transit connection. If Metro is central to your plans, check the apartment’s actual distance from the station.

Columbia

Average Columbia rent: $1,955/month

Columbia offers a different kind of daily routine, with lakeside walks and neighborhood paths alongside shopping and entertainment. Merriweather Post Pavilion adds a concert destination close to home, and the community sits between Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

Its average one-bedroom rent is the highest among our Maryland picks, so the appeal comes down to how much you value that setting. When comparing apartments, look at access to the paths, shops, and other places you’d actually use. Then check your school commute during the hours you’d travel. A location between two cities can be convenient, but the specific trip still matters.

Find a Place That Makes the Grade

Your next teaching position comes with a location decision, too. When finding the right city for you, compare actual salary offers with apartments that fit your budget and commute. Whether you’re drawn to Spokane’s riverfront, a New York City neighborhood, or somewhere else, the goal is a home that works for the life you’ll lead outside the classroom.

FAQs

What are the best cities for teachers who rent?

Among the five states reviewed in the analysis, Spokane, Washington, and Buffalo, New York, are worth considering for their relatively low rents compared with statewide average teacher salaries. Spokane’s average one-bedroom rent is $1,170 per month, or 14.1% of Washington’s $99,649 average annual teacher salary. In Buffalo, a one-bedroom averages $1,256 per month, or 15.0% of New York’s $100,367 average annual teacher salary. Actual pay varies by district.

Can teachers afford to rent a one-bedroom apartment on their own?

Teachers may be able to afford a one-bedroom on their own, depending on their salary and local rental costs. For example, average one-bedroom rent in Sacramento is $1,576 per month, which equals 17.9% of California’s $105,726 average annual teacher salary. Seattle’s average rent of $2,127 equals 25.6% of Washington’s $99,649 average annual teacher salary. Both fall below a 30% rent-to-income benchmark, but individual salaries and other expenses will affect affordability.

How much of a teacher’s salary should go toward rent?

A common budgeting guideline is to spend no more than 30% of gross income (income before taxes and deductions) on housing. For a teacher earning $60,000 annually, that would mean a monthly housing budget of $1,500. Include utilities and other housing expenses in that amount, and check that it leaves enough of your take-home pay for other bills and savings.

Do teachers earn the same salary throughout a state?

Teacher pay can vary substantially between school districts, so a statewide average won’t tell you exactly what a particular position pays. Check the district’s salary schedule or your written offer, then use that figure to compare apartments and build your budget.

Methodology

Apartments.com compared estimated annual public school teacher salaries from the National Education Association August 2026 reports with average one-bedroom rents from Apartments.com for September 2026.

Apartments.com used 30% of gross income as an affordability benchmark, based on the widely used housing-cost guideline. The farther a city falls below 30%, the smaller the share of a teacher’s salary is needed for rent. This comparison measures rent alone.

The salaries in this article are statewide averages. These figures reflect gross income, not take-home pay. Pay can vary substantially between districts.

This story was produced by Apartments.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.