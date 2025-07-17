Top 25 songs in Jacksonville on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Jacksonville. Jacksonville has the most ranked songs (23) in common with Detroit and no ranked songs in common with 150 metros. The most seen artist in Jacksonville's Shazam ranking is Drake and the most popular genre is Hip-Hop/Rap. Data is as of July 17, 2025. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.

#25. RATHER LIE

- Artist: Playboi Carti & The Weeknd

- Album: MUSIC

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:30

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in two other metros

--- Top 20 song in four other metros

--- Top 25 song in nine other metros

--- Top 50 song in 23 other metros

#24. Blue Strips

- Artist: Jessie Murph

- Album: Sex Hysteria

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 2:27

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in four other metros

--- Top 20 song in 13 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 18 other metros

#23. Webbie Flow

- Artist: Big Yavo

- Album: Dingers

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap, Electronic, Electronica

- Length: 2:55

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in two other metros

--- Top 10 song in three other metros

--- Top 20 song in seven other metros

#22. Blow My High

- Artist: Dee Mula

- Album: Focus More On Me (Deluxe)

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:29

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in five other metros

--- Top 25 song in six other metros

--- Top 50 song in 22 other metros

#21. Stacks from All Sides

- Artist: SKAI ISYOURGOD

- Album: Stacks from All Sides

- Genres: Hip-Hop, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:53

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in seven other metros

--- Top 20 song in 27 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 30 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 46 other metros

#20. Amnesia (feat. Doe B.)

- Artist: Kevin Gates

- Album: By Any Means

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap, Rap, Gangsta Rap, Hardcore Rap

- Length: 3:29

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in two other metros

--- Top 25 song in three other metros

--- Top 50 song in nine other metros

#19. She Ready

- Artist: Key Glock

- Album: Glockaveli

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:59

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in two other metros

--- Top 10 song in five other metros

--- Top 20 song in 12 other metros

#18. The Mighty Crabjoys Theme

- Artist: The Mighty Crabjoys

- Album: Superman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

- Genres: Rock, Alternative, Punk

- Length: 1:16

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in eight other metros

--- Top 10 song in 21 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 40 other metros

#17. SOMEBODY LOVES ME

- Artist: PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake

- Album: $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

- Genres: R&B/Soul

- Length: 3:03

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in six other metros

--- Top 20 song in 12 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 15 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 25 other metros

#16. Lose Control

- Artist: Teddy Swims

- Album: I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1)

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:31

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in three other metros

--- Top 20 song in 13 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 21 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 45 other metros

#15. Young Black & Rich

- Artist: Melly Mike

- Album: Selfish Nightmares - EP

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:35

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in four other metros

--- Top 20 song in 17 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 23 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 44 other metros

#14. What I Want

- Artist: Morgan Wallen & Tate McRae

- Album: I'm The Problem

- Genres: Country

- Length: 3:05

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in three other metros

--- Top 10 song in 15 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 24 other metros

#13. Chains & Whips

- Artist: Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T & Malice

- Album: Let God Sort Em Out

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 4:04

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in four other metros

--- Top 10 song in seven other metros

--- Top 20 song in 10 other metros

#12. Outside

- Artist: Cardi B

- Album: AM I THE DRAMA?

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:27

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in two other metros

--- Top 10 song in seven other metros

--- Top 20 song in 15 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 17 other metros

#11. What Did I Miss?

- Artist: Drake

- Album: What Did I Miss? - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:14

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in six other metros

--- Top five song in 13 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 23 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 34 other metros

#10. Even Though I Walk (Live)

- Artist: Bethel Music & Hannah McClure

- Album: We Must Respond (Live)

- Genres: Christian

- Length: 7:18

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in seven other metros

--- Top 10 song in 18 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 29 other metros

#9. All The Way

- Artist: BigXthaPlug & Bailey Zimmerman

- Album: All The Way - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:45

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in eight other metros

--- Top 20 song in 15 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 20 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 27 other metros

#8. Ordinary

- Artist: Alex Warren

- Album: You'll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1)

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:07

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in 19 other metros

--- Top five song in 27 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 36 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 47 other metros

#7. CHURCH GIRL

- Artist: Beyoncé

- Album: RENAISSANCE

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:44

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in two other metros

--- Top five song in six other metros

--- Top 10 song in 11 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 23 other metros

#6. Love Me Not

- Artist: Ravyn Lenae

- Album: Bird's Eye

- Genres: R&B/Soul

- Length: 3:33

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in 10 other metros

--- Top five song in 22 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 38 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 48 other metros

#5. Burning Blue

- Artist: Mariah the Scientist

- Album: HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY

- Genres: R&B/Soul

- Length: 3:26

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in nine other metros

--- Top five song in 11 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 20 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 32 other metros

#4. Good News

- Artist: Shaboozey

- Album: Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going: The Complete Edition

- Genres: Country

- Length: 3:19

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in three other metros

--- Top five song in 10 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 22 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 33 other metros

#3. Shake It To The Max (FLY) [Remix]

- Artist: MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea

- Album: Shake It To The Max (FLY) [Remix] - Single

- Genres: Afrobeats, African

- Length: 2:59

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in two other metros

--- Top three song in 15 other metros

--- Top five song in 28 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 33 other metros

#2. Cant Go Broke Remix

- Artist: Zeddy Will

- Album: Cant Go Broke Remix - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 1:48

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in five other metros

--- Top five song in 14 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 34 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 44 other metros

#1. Punkrocker (feat. Iggy Pop)

- Artist: Teddybears

- Album: Soft Machine

- Genres: Alternative, Electronic, Rock, Adult Alternative

- Length: 4:07

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 47 other metros

--- Top three song in 50 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 51 other metros