Tierra Whack releases 'WHACK'S MUSEUM' track 'TOTEM'

Tierra Whack is in mixtape mode, with WHACK'S MUSEUM on the way. She has previewed the new song "TOTEM," in which she addresses her critics and briefly reflects on her experience in the music industry.

"When you winnin' and you blackin', thеy gon' say, 'Illuminati,'" she raps in one verse.

Later, she adds, "I would win more if I chose to put less on/ But I was born a stepper, so I'll take the stairs."

"TOTEM" gives fans a glimpse of Tierra's WHACK'S MUSEUM, the follow-up to WORLD WIDE WHACK. The project is set to arrive on Friday and features 12 tracks, including the previously released single "Wax Paper."

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