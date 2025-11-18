T.I. returns with 'expediTIously' podcast

Rapper T.I. speaks onstage during Allen Iverson's "Misunderstood" book tour at Buckhead Theatre on October 19, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

T.I. is back with a new episode of his podcast, though the return was far from expeditious. expediTIously with Tip T.I. Harris premieres its comeback episode Tuesday, featuring a guest appearance from former NBA star Allen Iverson. The two will discuss Iverson's new memoir, Misunderstood, as well as faith, family, friendship and all that has come along on his journey.

ExpediTIously launched in 2019 with a goal of "bridging the gap and shedding light on important social topics and much more in an authentic, eyebrow-raising dialogue that might make want to pull out your dictionary," the YouTube description reads.

The Iverson episode will mark the first since May 2022, and is credited to fans and their constant requests for the podcast's return.

"expediTIously will be back in full swing coming soon, man, and it's due to all of the overwhelming request and everybody calling, DM[ing] me, stopping me in the street saying how much they want it, but more importantly because I want some s*** that I can watch and be entertained, OK?" T.I. said in a video posted to his Instagram. "So with that being said, expediTIously is back."

