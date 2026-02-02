T.I. reaffirms that 'Kill the King' will be his final album

Rapper T.I. speaks onstage during the 'Nothing To See Here: Watts' red carpet screening and Q&A at College Football Hall of Fame on January 15, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Though T.I. has previously said Kill the King will be his final album, he reiterated that decision at the Grammy Awards Sunday night.

When asked about his new music, T.I. mentioned his song "Let Em Know," produced by Pharrell — this year's Dr. Dre Global Impact recipient — and referred to it as the "first single off of my final album."

"I'm gonna be done. They should know it. I've said it before. It's time," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I think I have many gifts that God has given me that I can spend more time and attention on, and spend more time at home with my family and my grandchildren."

T.I. previously told Baller Alert that Kill the King was his final album before retirement. "So my last album is Kill the King, which will be, you know, it's gon' be edgy, energetic," he said. "It's gon' have a lot of Tip in it ... but I've been making somewhat, I guess, more melodic, you know, more R&B vibes, Afrobeat-R&B vibe, party music."

Kill the King will serve as the follow-up to 2020's L.I.B.R.A. "Let Em Know" is now available on streaming services.

