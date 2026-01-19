T.I. cuts dreadlocks, returns with new single 'Let Em Know'

Rapper T.I. attends the red carpet screening of 'Nothing To See Here: Watts' at College Football Hall of Fame on January 15, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

T.I. took some time away from making music, but he's officially back, returning with the signature fade he wore in the early years of his rap career.

After years of wearing dreadlocks, the rapper posted a video on social media teasing the song and his hair transformation. The clip opens with the sound of buzzing clippers and glimpses of T.I. in the barber chair. "Get ready, it's time," a voice-over says, which is followed by on-screen text announcing his new song.

"He's Baaaaaaack!!!!!!" T.I. added in the caption. "Let Em Know," produced by Pharrell aka Skateboard P, is out now.

"Let Em Know" is set to appear on T.I.'s upcoming album, Kill the King. Speaking to TMZ in 2023, he explained the meaning behind the title. "'Kill the King' to me, it's a representation of killing the ego," he said. "I feel like the King of the South moniker is very egotistical, self-gratuitous, and it's a persona that kind of enters the room before I do physically."

T.I. previously told Baller Alert that the project will be his final album, and described what kind of music fans will hear. "So my last album is Kill the King, which will be, you know, it's gon' be edgy, energetic," he said. "It's gon' have a lot of Tip in it ... but I've been making somewhat, I guess, more melodic, you know, more R&B vibes, Afrobeat-R&B vibe, party music."

"Let Em Know" follows T.I.'s 2024 releases "LLogclay" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and "Thank God" featuring Young Dro and Kirk Franklin with the Sunday Service Choir. His last full-length album was 2020's L.I.B.R.A.

