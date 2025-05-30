Through 'Escape Room,' Teyana Taylor announces her return to music

Disney/Jenny Anderson
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

If Teyana Taylor's many talents weren't already known, she flexes them in her new short film, Escape Room, a visual representation of her homonymous upcoming album.

She stars in the film, which explores the healing part of the human experience following heartbreak in friendships, career, family and more. Teyana also wrote and directed Escape Room, which is being produced under her The Aunties production company.

Escape Room the short film will be released in August. The album, also arriving that month, will mark her first project since she announced retirement from music five years ago. It will feature key songs that soundtrack the short film.

Teyana also has other projects on the horizon. She stars in Tyler Perry's Straw, which premieres June 6 on Netflix, and acts alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro in One Battle After Another, coming to theaters Sept. 26. She is also in The Rip with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, and is a member of the cast of Ryan Murphy's All's Fair.

Through her production company, Teyana has served as creative director for Summer Walker, Lil Baby, GloRilla and Latto; directed music videos for artists including Bryson Tiller, Coco Jones, Monica and Neyo; and worked with brands like Victoria Secret, Jordan and Old Spice.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!