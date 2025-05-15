Teyana Taylor, GloRilla, Lil Wayne and more to perform at the BET Awards 2025

The artists taking the stage for Culture's Biggest Night have been announced. Performing at the BET Awards on June 9 are Teyana Taylor, GloRilla, Playboi Carti, Leon Thomas and Lil Wayne, whose Tha Carter VI album arrives three days before the show.

"We're setting the tone for a night that celebrates 25 years of impact, creativity, and Black culture," Connie Orlando, EVP of specials, music programming & music strategy at BET, said in a statement. "With electrifying performances from some of the biggest names in music and an iconic comedic host, BET Awards 2025 will be a can't-miss celebration of everything the culture represents."

The BET Awards 2025 will air live at 8 p.m. ET on BET, with Kevin Hart serving as the night's MC. The show will also include a tribute to the music countdown show 106 & Park, creatively directed by Teyana and her The Aunties Production and featuring performances by Bow Wow, Amerie, B2K, Jim Jones, Mya, T.I. and more.

