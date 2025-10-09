Teyana Taylor, Tracee Ellis Ross and more to be honored at 'Ebony' Power 100 Gala

Teyana Taylor's many talents will be recognized at the 2025 Ebony Power 100 Gala.

She will be honored as Entertainer of the Year for being "a multi-hyphenate force in music, film and fashion" who is "redefining the meaning of entertainer for a new generation," according to Ebony.

"Teyana Taylor's artistic journey is a testament to the power of staying the course," the publication writes. It notes her arrival on the scene as a teenager and how her career has progressed, including her recent return to music with Escape Room, as well as credits in Straw, The Book of Clarence and One Battle After Another. "There's no denying that this is Taylor's time—and it's only up from here."

The Ebony Power 100 Gala will take place Nov. 4 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, continuing its tradition of honoring Black excellence and influence across industries.

Love Island USA breakout star Olandria Carthen will be honored with the People's Choice Award.

Pathbreaker of the Year Tracee Ellis Ross will be "celebrated for her artistry, and groundbreaking work advancing representation and inclusion in travel, entertainment and beauty." Supermodel Iman will receive the Icon Award for "her 50-year pioneering career in fashion, her business innovation, and her enduring influence as a philanthropist and activist," according to Ebony's website.

Other honorees include Shaquille O' Neal and Lonnie G. Bunch, the 14th secretary of the Smithsonian, respectively named the Entrepreneur of the Year and Humanitarian of the Year.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.