Teyana Taylor reveals she's 'really proud of' her acting journey

While Teyana Taylor has been known for years for her singing, producing and fashion sense, acting is more of a recent skill that she is "really proud of." Speaking to Marie Claire, she says the pride comes from pushing through despite the skeptics and naysayers.

"When I was taking that risk and nobody else believed that I would make these things happen if I took that risk, that’s one thing that I get to sit here today and say, 'I’m proud of that...,'" she says. "I said I would do it and not everybody believed that."

She recalls her thought process after receiving the script for A Thousand and One following her retirement from music and while dealing with postpartum depression.

"I had a plan and I had a point to prove. And I noticed, every single time I trust God and I continue to be a prayer warrior and I continue to lift whatever weight is holding me down, He shows His favor," Teyana says in the interview.

She says being a mother to two children also influenced her decision to take on the role. "Being a mom of one, I wasn’t playing. Now being a mom of two, I’m really not playing," Teyana says. "I’ve got these two beautiful, pure, loving souls that love me for me that I’ve got to live for. So there were no games. Motherhood was the wake-up."

Teyana is in the upcoming films 72 Hours, All's Fair and One Battle After Another, which also stars Regina Hall.

"It’s always a joy and a pleasure to work with Regina," she said. "She’s helped me through a lot, and I appreciate and love her so much."

One Battle After Another drops on Sept. 26.

