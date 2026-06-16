Teyana Taylor clarifies she was not prevented from celebrating with Knicks following championship victory

Teyana Taylor wants to set the record straight: She says she was not prevented from joining the New York Knicks on the court following the team's championship win.

A video of the moment surfed online with the caption, "They wasn't tryna let Teyana Taylor on the court. San Antonio Trippin!"

"A few things here," Taylor wrote in the comments. "I was minding my business on FaceTime then I start walking towards the proper entrance and was actually stopped by the first young lady you see talking to me."

"Thennnn KAT's dad and a few others told me to come in right there where they seen me," she continued. "Then the other lady came over."

"I think she was just a little overwhelmed, lol. It was a lot happening," Teyana went on. "She was def over doing her job but at least she was doing it!"

Teyana added that it was difficult for anyone to access the court that night and clarified she had the credentials necessary to be there but wasn't "willing to rush or trample my way in." According to Teyana, she made it onto the court about a minute after the video was recorded.

"I was perfectly fine," she said. "I had an absolute blast."

Teyana has posted photos of her from the celebration. She reflected on the Knicks' championship run and described the team's journey as one of resilience, much like her own.

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