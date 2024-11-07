Tekashi 6ix9ine strikes deal after violating terms of release

Tekashi 6ix9ine will serve a month behind bars after violating the terms of his release, according to a deal he recently struck with federal prosecutors.

The Associated Press reports the month in jail will be followed by one month of home incarceration, one month of detention and one month of curfew, with plus electronic monitoring. He will also be required to submit to supervision for another year.

Tekashi is set to appear at a Nov. 12 hearing, where a judge will sentence him after he admits to the violations. The judge said each side will be required to explain how the current terms of the deal are enough to prevent the rapper from violating probation again.

Just months from being free of court supervision, Tekashi was arrested on Oct. 29 because he'd violated the rules of his release by failing drug tests and not getting permission in advance to travel.

He'd previously been sentenced to two years after pleading guilty in 2018 to charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder and his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

He was released in 2020 after the judge granted compassionate release to him during the COVID-19 pandemic. When it was brought up during a recent healing, Tekashi issued an apology.

