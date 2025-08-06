T-Pain and Ne-Yo to face off in Global Gaming League's SZN Zero

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

T-Pain and Ne-Yo will be going head-to-head, and we're not talking about on Verzuz. The two will compete as part of SZN Zero, the debut season of competitions in the Global Gaming League. GGL is a live-action gaming entertainment league for professional gamers, casual players and influencers.

Alongside three other players on their respective teams, Team Nappy Boy Grizzlies (T-Pain) and Gentleman's Gaming Team (Ne-Yo) will face off in four rounds of video games covering various genres.

“Gaming is just as important as music or any other sport, to me” T-Pain, GGL’s director of strategy, said in a statement. “Ne-Yo had some words for me on socials, I heard enough of what he had to say and felt it was time to show him that I actually do this. But honestly I’m just ready to have some fun with my friend, because bottom line, that’s what gaming is all about.”

“Honestly, I was trying to connect with T-Pain to maybe be part of his team but when he kept blowing me off and then I saw that video of him talking about my lips, I decided the only way to get his attention would be to call him out," Ne-Yo responded. "Now, we’ll see just how good he really is – or isn’t – when we go head to head.”

The SZN Zero launch event will take place in Las Vegas on Aug. 23.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

