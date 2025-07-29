T-Pain, GloRilla to be honored at the 2025 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

Disney/Christopher Willard
By Sweenie Saint-Vil
T-Pain and GloRilla will soon be in the same building, and it's not to perform their "I Luv Her" collab. The two artists have been named honorees for the 2025 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards. T-Pain will receive the President's Award for his career and veteran status in the game, while Glo will be given the BMI Impact Award for her creative vision and influence on the future of music.
“T-Pain’s creative vision and unwavering commitment to pushing musical boundaries continue to resonate with multiple generations of fans around the world," said Catherine Brewton, vice president of creative at BMI. 

"This year's Impact Award recipient GloRilla's bold voice and fearless creativity is currently shaping and inspiring the future of hip-hop, making her the perfect choice for this honor," Brewton continued. "It's going to be an incredible night highlighting the exceptional artistry of all BMI's award-winning songwriters, producers, and publishers, who are the creative visionaries of the music industry."

The 2025 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards are set to take place Aug. 28 in LA.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!