Summer Walker reveals some 'Finally Over It' features, says 'it's gonna be really good'

Singer Summer Walker performs before the Chris Brown: Breezy Bowl XX Tour at Truist Park on August 30, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Summer Walker is experimenting with different sounds and concepts on her forthcoming album, Finally Over It. In an interview with Speedy Mormon for his 360 with Speedy video series, she shares that it's emblematic of her new mentality on dating and relationships.

“I’m moving into a little bit of a different genre as I talk about new things that I’m usually not talking about ‘cause I’m usually just like, ‘Oh, he broke my heart,' [and] put it on an 808 trap beat. And so now, we’re just trying different things," she says. "The other songs are kind of just more so like, 'Oh, I choose me’ type s***."

Summer adds that Sexyy Red, GloRilla and Latto are featured on the new album.

Finally Over It is set to arrive on Nov. 14, marking the third and final installment of her Over It trilogy. It follows the releases of Over It and Still Over It, but has a different kind of energy "because there's growth."

"It's the trilogy, it's the end of it. It's a different sound. It's more polished a little bit. I did it by myself. No baby daddy," Summer joked in the video, referencing the producer credits her daughter's father, London on Da Track, has on her first two studio albums.

She continued, "And yeah, I think it's gonna be really good."

Summer's full interview with Speedy, in which she also discusses being part of Chris Brown's tour, is on YouTube.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.