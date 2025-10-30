Starz cancels BMF after four seasons

The Starz series BMF has come to an end after four seasons, according to Variety and other industry outlets. Variety reports that sources say previously teased BMF spinoffs are still in the works.

The cancellation comes months after the show's fourth season, and rumors that a rift had developed between star Lil Meech and executive producer 50 Cent.

50 had helped Lil Meech and his relatives when Big Meech was in prison, casting Lil Meech in BMF, the story about Big Meech's Black Mafia Family gang. When Big Meech was released from prison and seen hanging out with his rival Rick Ross, HotNewHipHop reported 50 took to social media with a series of posts, one of which seemed to suggest the show was over. The post has since been deleted.

In response to the show's cancellation, 50 posted a photo of Lil Meech holding a sign that reads "OUT OF WORK" with the caption, "What next season little [ninja emoji]." He then shut down rumors that he had anything to do with the show coming to an end.

"I am deeply concerned by the widespread assumption that I had any involvement in the recent cancellation of BMF," 50 added. "I intend to thoroughly investigate this matter to understand exactly how and why it occurred Thank you."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.