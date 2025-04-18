Spike Lee talks casting A$AP Rocky opposite Denzel Washington

Spike Lee has nothing but praise for A$AP Rocky, who stars opposite Denzel Washington in his upcoming movie, Highest 2 Lowest.

During an appearance on Carmelo Anthony's 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, the director said A$AP's acting skills are "fire."

“I mean, there’s some scenes with him and [Denzel] head-to-head, he ain’t backin’ up,” Lee says. “It’s like, ‘I’m here too!’ Very, very happy with the way the film turned out and looking forward to sharing with the world.”

Lee said it also seemed fated that A$AP and Denzel would be in a movie together given the fan chatter online.

“What’s funny is I was looking at some Instagram [post] four or five years ago,” he said. “And people were saying that A$AP looked like he’s Denzel’s son ... and then in the film we used that.”

It was previously reported that A$AP had a "main role" in the film. Ice Spice also makes a cameo.

Highest 2 Lowest, a "reinterpretation" of Akira Kurosawa's 1963 film High and Low, will debut at the Cannes Film Festival on May 19.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.