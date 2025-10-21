Spike Lee, Ryan Coogler to be honored at Critics Choice 2025 Celebration of Black Cinema & Television

Honorees for the 2025 Critics Choice Association's eighth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television have been announced, with Spike Lee, Ryan Coogler and Sterling K. Brown among those being celebrated.

Spike will receive the Career Achievement Award in recognition of filmography over the course of his career. Coogler will be honored with the Director Award for his work on Sinners. Brown will be presented with the Actor Award – Series for his work in Hulu's Paradise.

Others being honored include Vanguard Award recipient David Alan Grier and Comedy Award winner Janelle James. Tessa Thompson will be given the Actress Award – Film for her performance in Hedda, with Jurnee Smollett receiving the the Actress Award – Series for her work in Apple TV's Smoke.

One Battle After Another stars Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti will be honored with the Ensemble Award, and Damson Idris will receive the Supporting Actor Award – Film for his work in F1.

The CCA's Celebration of Black Cinema & Television will take place Dec. 9 in Los Angeles with Jay Pharoah taking on hosting duties. A list of the honorees can be found at criticschoice.com.

