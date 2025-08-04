Soulja Boy arrested on weapon charge during traffic stop in Los Angeles

By Shafiq Najib
Soulja Boy was arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop in Los Angeles on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).
The 35-year-old rapper, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped at Genesee and Melrose, the LAPD said.
According to the LAPD, a gun was discovered in the car, leading to Soulja Boy's arrest. He was later booked into the LAPD’s Wilshire Division jail, the authorities added.
Soulja Boy was arrested around 2:50 a.m., online records show. It is unclear whether he has been released or where he is currently being held.
ABC News has reached out to Soulja Boy's representatives for comment but has not yet received a response.

In April 2023, a jury ordered Soulja Boy to pay $235,900 in punitive damages to a woman who claimed he assaulted her at a party at his Malibu home in 2019, according to ABC Los Angeles affiliate station, KABC-TV. Soulja Boy denied the assault allegation. The amount matched the compensatory damages awarded to the woman a week earlier.

This marks Soulja Boy’s second arrest involving firearms.

In December 2016, he was arrested at his Hollywood Hills home after officers say they found a gun while he was on probation. He pleaded no contest to felony weapons possession and a misdemeanor charge in April 2017, receiving five years of probation and 240 days of community service, according to TMZ.

