Snoop Dogg reveals who's joining him for 'Holiday Halftime Party'

Snoop Dogg is giving fans a tease of what to expect on Netflix's Holiday Halftime Party, his halftime performance during the Vikings vs. Lions game on Christmas Day. While he'll be bringing his signature hip-hop vibes, he's announced the Christmas celebration will also cater to fans of country music and KPop Demon Hunters.

Snoop will be joined by Lainey Wilson, as well as EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, whose voices were made popular through the Netflix movie. Additional guests will be revealed as surprises on game day.

“You’ll have to wait until Christmas to see who else joins Uncle Snoop,” Snoop says in a statement. “But trust — it’s gonna be a holiday to remember.”

As previously reported, Snoop has taken the reins from Beyoncé and will headline Netflix's NFL Christmas Gameday during when the Minnesota Vikings host the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

NFL Christmas Gameday returns to Netflix with pregame coverage beginning at 11 a.m. ET. The Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Vikings vs. Lions game at 3:30 p.m. CT. Kelly Clarkson is set to open the broadcast with a performance of her holiday hit "Underneath the Tree."

