Snoop Dogg to make debut as NBA game analyst

We've seen Snoop Dogg provide commentary for boxing and Olympics games, but now, he'll be doing it for an NBA matchup.

Snoop will be making his debut as a NBA game analyst on Jan. 5, when the LA Clippers take on the Golden State Warriors at the Intuit Dome in his native Los Angeles. NBCSN and Peacock tapped him for the job, which fans will be able to watch on Peacock NBA Monday. He'll specifically comment on the second half of the game alongside Terry Gannon and Reggie Miller, after taking part in pregame activities that include attending shootarounds and production meetings.

"This is a dream come true for me," Snoop Dogg said in a statement. "I'm fired up to be joining Reggie Miller and Terry Gannon on the call for the Clippers-Warriors game on Jan. 5. I can't wait to bring a fresh vibe to the analysis while celebrating the skills and strategy these teams bring every night."

The Clippers/Warriors game will start at 10 p.m. ET.

Snoop will then make his way to northern Italy in February to help with NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Winter Olympics.

