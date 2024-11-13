Snoop Dogg launching new jewelry collection, Lovechild

Snoop Dogg, Metal Alchemist and gamma have created a Lovechild. Now available via a presale, it's a jewelry collection "designed for personal empowerment, well-being and iconic style," according to a press release. It's rooted in American craftsmanship, with origins specifically in Rhode Island. The line is intended to be part of one's daily life and includes rings, chains and bracelets.

"I chose to name the collection 'Lovechild' because I felt like the world is so full of anger and negativity and division, and I know that I lead with love," Snoop said in a statement. "The news is quick to bring you bad news, so we are stepping in with a whole new force of love."

He adds the brand is representative of "every element of who I am, and aligns with my role as a peace messenger - showing the world what it looks like when you move in peace.”

A presale for Lovechild kicked off Wednesday at Snoop.Love, where more information about Lovechild can be found. A general sale starts Dec. 6 at Reeds locations and reeds.com.

The announcement of Snoop's Lovechild brand arrives on the heels of a post Sexyy Red shared on her socials. In the tweet, she turns up with Snoop to her song "SkeeYee." "I'm wit snoop yal!!" Sexyy captioned the post.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.