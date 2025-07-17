Sisqo reacts to Cynthia Erivo's praise of 'The Thong Song'

Sisqo has gotten wind of Cynthia Erivo's praise and breakdown of his 1999 hit "The Thong Song." He shared his reaction in a video shared to his YouTube account.

"Let me find out they been talking about the Dragon on the interwebs and in these streets," he said, before cutting to a soundbite of Cynthia.

In it, she questions why he exercises his vocal ability on a song where he sings about women's underwear.

"Why do you need to sing like this when singing about a thong?” Cynthia asks in the clip. “The whole end section of this song is so unnecessary. There’s a key change. There’s a whole praise break at some point in this with his voice. It’s ridiculous."

"You don’t need to sing like that, and he does," she continues. "He’s just enjoying himself, and the voice is doing what it’s meant to be doing. Fast forward to the very end and turn it up!”

Cynthia says Sisqo has "a brilliant vocal for a song about a thong," adding, "I just love how he uses his voice for something that you wouldn’t expect a voice to be used for."

After laughing through most of Cynthia's video, Sisqo states, “You gotta love it.”

He then returned the praise, highlighting her many talents.

"Much love to Cynthia Erivo," he said, calling her a superb vocalist and actress. "I first saw her in Bad Times at the El Royale [a 2018 horror-thriller film]. She was singing in that movie. Usually I hate singing in a movie unless I know I'm going to [see] a musical."

He also recognized her work in Wicked, noting, "For me to respect her as a vocalist and an actor, and for her to shout out with these accolades, I was both humbled and pleasantly surprised."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.