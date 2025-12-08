'Sinners' among top nominees for 2026 Golden Globes

Sinners was among the top nominees for the 2026 Golden Globes announced Monday.

The film scored seven nominations, including best motion picture (drama), a best actor nod for Michael B. Jordan, and a best director and best screenplay nomination for Ryan Coogler.

An original song from the film, "I Lied to You," by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Göransson, was also nominated.

Other film nominees include Tessa Thompson in the best actress in a motion picture (drama) category for Hedda and Cynthia Erivo in the best actress in a motion picture (musical or comedy) category for Wicked: For Good.

In the TV categories, Sterling K. Brown scored a nod for Paradise in the best performance by a male actor in a television series (drama) category, and Ayo Edebiri was nominated for The Bear in the best performance by a female actor in a television series (comedy) category.

The Golden Globes will air live Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

