Singer Angie Stone dies at 63

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for TV One

Singer Angie Stone has died at the age of 63, according to the late star's representative.

The artist was involved in a fatal car accident early Saturday morning in Montgomery, Alabama, following a performance in the city, Stone's rep, Deborah R. Champagne, said.

Stone had performed in Montgomery on Friday night and was scheduled to travel to Baltimore for a halftime performance at the CIAA Conference.

Stone's close friend and former bandmate, Gwendolyn "Blondie" Chisolm of The Sequence, identified her body at a Montgomery hospital, Champagne said. Chisolm was not traveling with Stone at the time of the accident, according to Champagne.

This is a developing story.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.