Silento sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection with shooting death of his cousin

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Silento, best known for his song "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" and its accompanying dance, has pleaded guilty in connection to the 2021 shooting death of his cousin, according to the Office of the DeKalb County District Attorney. He pleaded guilty but mentally ill to voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and concealing the death of another. He has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Silento, born Ricky Lamar Hawk, was taken into custody on Feb. 1, 2021, in connection with the death of his cousin Frederick Rooks. DeKalb County police had responded to calls of a shooting in Panthersville, Georgia, on Jan. 21, 2021, and arrived to find a wounded Rooks, who was pronounced dead.

A family member said he had last been seen with Silento, who had picked him up in a white BMW SUV; the car was later captured on security camera footage fleeing the area.

Silento was arrested on Feb. 1, 2021, and found with a gun that ballistics testing matched with the bullet casings from the scene, according to the DeKalb County district attorney. GPS data from his SUV also showed he was there the night of the shooting.

