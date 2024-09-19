Shyne reacts to Diddy's arrest, clarifies their relationship

Former Bad Boy rapper Moses "Shyne" Barrow, who now serves as the leader of the opposition party in the Belize House of Representatives, is sharing his thoughts on Sean "Diddy" Combs, who he blames for his eight-year prison term.

"When I was [an] 18-year-old kid just wanting to do nothing other than make my mother proud and make Belize proud ... and be recognized for [my] talent and take over the world, I was defending him, and he turned around and called witnesses to testify against me," Shyne told the media Wednesday, following Diddy's arrest on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and more.

Simply put, Shyne said Diddy "pretty much sent me to prison," noting that's "the context by which you must always describe that [relationship]."

"I forgive. I moved on. But let us not pretend as if I was in Miami for Thanksgiving and Christmas.”

For the uninitiated, Shyne was sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection to a nightclub shooting in December 1999 that he, Diddy and Jennifer Lopez were all present for. He was charged with assault in 2001, released in 2009 and then deported to Belize.

He's since been seen with Diddy, but insists it was just business.

"This was not someone who I vacationed with and who he and I enjoyed this great, intimate relationship of brotherhood. This is someone who destroyed my life, and who I forgave and who I moved on, and for the better interest of Belize, because he was in a position at that time to give scholarships and to maybe invest, I would not deny attempting to bring the investment to Belize and contributions to education to Belize," Shyne said.

Despite the past, he said he's not taking joy in Diddy's legal troubles.

