Sean Combs' ex-girlfriend says she was never sex trafficked, was 'pressured to feel like a victim'

Host Sean 'Diddy' Combs speaks onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)

One day before Sean "Diddy" Combs' sentencing, the rap mogul's former girlfriend is pushing back on prosecutors' claims that she was sex trafficked or involved in prostitution.

Virginia Huynh — the ex-girlfriend identified as "Victim 3" in the indictment and "Gina" during the trial — told Judge Arun Subramanian in a letter that she was "pressured to feel like a victim" by prosecutors and she believes Combs should be released to his family.

"I told them I was not but they insisted that I was, even when I expressed my truth otherwise," she wrote, referring to prosecutors. "I understand they concluded that I had been sex trafficked and involved in 'forced prostitution.' I did not agree with that conclusion. I was not trafficked. I did not engage in prostitution with him or others."

Prosecutors initially planned to call Huynh as a witness during Combs' trial this summer, but later said they were unable to reach her. Other witnesses testified she was in a relationship with Combs while he was dating Cassie Ventura, and one witness said he witnessed Combs being violent to her in 2015.

"'Gina,' though she will not be testifying, is a main character in this trial," prosecutor Christy Slavik told the court in June.

In August, after Combs' conviction, Huynh wrote the judge a similar letter requesting that Combs be released, arguing he was no longer violent and deserved to be with his family.

"Our relationship, like many, was not always perfect, we experienced ups and downs, and mistakes were made but he was willing to acknowledge his mistakes and make better decisions in the future," Huynh wrote.

Combs' submission to the court also includes letters of support from mentees, former employees and friends from jail.

Miles Guo, an exiled Chinese billionaire convicted of defrauding investors of hundreds of millions of dollars, wrote a letter based on their time together behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

"I have had multiple conversations with him and they have been very peaceful, enlighten, and motivational. I see Mr. Combs is a very kind, sensitive, and genius person. He really cares about his name and his reputation," Guo wrote, adding Combs wants to create an AI platform with him to "help the people."

Maribel Flaquer, whose son served time alongside the music mogul, urged the judge to release Combs, writing, "I truly believe this experience and [Combs'] mentorship have changed the trajectory of Raymond's life."

In July, a jury found Combs guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution in connection with his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, and guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution in connection with another ex-girlfriend, who testified under the pseudonym "Jane." Combs was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy, the most serious charge. He was also found not guilty of both charges of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion in connection with Ventura and "Jane."

Combs is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday. Combs plans to speak in court in the "most dignified and respectful fashion possible," according to a court filing last week.

Federal prosecutors argue Combs deserves at least 11 years in prison, while Combs' attorneys are seeking time served. Combs has been in custody since his September 2024 arrest.

