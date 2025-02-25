RZA says Final Chamber tour 'may be the last time you see [Wu-Tang Clan] together in the physical'

Wu-Tang Clan's final tour is on the way, but there will be a few firsts for fans and members of the group.

"There's so many places we really haven't been," RZA tells The New York Times' Popcast podcast. "We had some successful touring, right? But not at the level of what the brand is."

With Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber, the group is set to perform their catalog for 27 shows, with all surviving original members on board. Joining RZA, GZA, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, U-God and Masta Killa are Cappadonna and Young Dirty Bastard, who will perform in place of his father, the late Ol' Dirty Bastard.

RZA adds the tour "may be the last time you see [Wu-Tang] together in the physical."

"You might watch us on TV, but we’re not coming to your city again," RZA says. "We want you to come break bread with us."

The Final Chamber tour will kick off in June, bringing to life part of RZA's more than five-year plan to inform people about the legacy of the Clan. He says he wanted to highlight the group's story after realizing it was missing in a lot of hip-hop recaps.

"I was like, hold on, they’re kind of skipping some [expletive], you know what I mean? If you miss a layer or a pillar of something, then the foundation is going to fall," says RZA. "When I realized that part of what was being skipped was our story — the Wu-Tang story and what we helped bring the culture of hip-hop and even pop culture — it was important for me to take charge and be sure to tell the story, and tell it the way I thought was best."

