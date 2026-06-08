Ryan Coogler, The Weeknd and Beyoncé among the “VIP of the ‘Forbes’ Universe”

Ryan Coogler, The Weeknd and Beyoncé have made the inaugural Iconoclast 50 list from Forbes.

According to the publication, they are among the honorees, aka "the VIP of the Forbes Universe" — "leaders in finance, business, technology, media, entertainment and philanthropy that are changing the game in real time, disrupting their industries and challenging the status quo."

Forbes only considered those who had previously appeared on one of its lists and ensured they had made a significant impact or disrupted their respective fields within the past two years before selecting the top 50.

Coogler, who previously made the Forbes 30 Under 30 All Star Alumni list and the 30 Under 30 Hollywood & Entertainment list, was recognized as "one of Hollywood's most influential filmmakers." He's directed movies that have grossed more than $2 billion worldwide, including Sinners, which won the 2026 Oscar for best original screenplay.

The Weeknd, who topped Forbes' Highest-Paid Musicians list in 2025 and appeared on the Celebrity 100 list in 2019, earned an estimated $298 million over the past year. His earnings increased after he sold his music catalog to Lyric Capital in a reported $1 billion deal. He also holds the record for the highest grossing tour by a male artist with his ongoing After Hours Til Dawn Tour.

Beyoncé, who just made Forbes' America's Richest Self-Made Women list, is one of 10 women on the list. Among her accomplishments are becoming the fifth musician to reach billionaire status, winning album of the year at the 2025 Grammy Awards and making history as the first Black woman to win for best country album for Cowboy Carter. The supporting tour also became the highest grossing tour of 2025.

The full list is on Forbes.com.

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