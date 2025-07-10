RonReaco Lee says joining cast of 'Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas' was a no-brainer

RonReaco Lee is one of the men supporting the five female stars in Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas. Speaking to ABC Audio, he says the decision to join the show was a no-brainer.

"When Mr. [Tyler] Perry calls, I imagine he doesn't hear 'no' often," RonReaco says, noting he accepted the offer "almost sight unseen." He explains he was drawn to his character, William, because of his strong moral principles.

"I've been playing some, some not so nice guys. And so I was actually looking forward to portraying this character, just because I think he has a very clear moral compass," RonReaco says of William, who is lauded for being a family man and good husband to his wife, Geneva (Khadeen Indréa). "I think as this show, as the season progresses, you really see his love for his family, especially his love for his daughter."

With more episodes to come, RonReaco says William's storyline will be "an interesting one" with "some surprises along the way," including "a side of William that nobody will see coming."

Divorced Sistas marks RonReaco's latest Tyler Perry gig, following projects like Duplicity and Mea Culpa. He says he's thankful to "be A. On [Perry's] radar. And then B. That [Perry] trusts me, you know, with a role like this and a show like this."

"Mr. Perry has allowed me to get into my colors and a lot of different shades. I feel like shades that I haven't been able to paint with," he says. "I'm excited for people to see William's journey."

A new episode of Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas airs Thursday on BET+.

