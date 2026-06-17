Rod Wave announces album arriving in August

Rapper Rod Wave performs onstage during night 2 of his Redemption Experience tour at State Farm Arena on December 29, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Rod Wave has a message for his fans: Don't Look Down. That's the title of his new album, which is scheduled to arrive on Aug. 28.

Rod announced the project with a trailer that opens with him attending a funeral. He is pulled aside by a man who tells him, "I know this is heavy. I got you. And regarding the business, I'ma take care of everything, man. You take your time, alright? I gotchu."

The trailer then shifts to Rod in his office with his team.

“From now on, forever, no more sneaky business, no more side deals, cutting out the middle man. Just keep building our own machine. We just keep going and we don’t look down,” he says.

When asked about his first move, he looks directly into the camera and responds with "the album." Don't Look Down serves as the follow-up to Rod's Last Lap in 2024.

Speaking about his growth and mindset since then, Rod previously told Billboard, "I understand the hand I was dealt and pain I was going through, but now I'm older and I know how to go through it and how to balance it. Now I understand the business."

"With my back against the wall, how can I make the most out of it to another level? How can I control the space I’m in?"

Limited-edition vinyl and CD versions of the album are now available for preorder. Fans can also purchase one of 1,000 signed copies while supplies last.

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