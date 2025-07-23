Rob49 announces first-ever solo headlining tour

Rob49 has previously gone on tour with Skilla Baby and Lil Baby, but for the first time he'll be hitting the road on a solo headlining tour.

The Let Me Fly Tour will see Rob49 perform in 17 cities across North America, including Fort Lauderdale, where things will kick off on Oct. 28. The "WTHelly" star will then make stops in Atlanta, Toronto, Denver, Detroit and more, before wrapping things up at Houston's White Oak Music Hall on Nov. 25.

“This tour is for the fans who’ve been rocking with me since day one,” Rob49 says in a statement. “It’s been a wild year, and now it’s my turn to bring the party to every city.”

Tickets go on sale Friday via Rob49Official.com.

