Rihanna makes bejeweled return to Barbados festival

Rihanna attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating 'Costume Art' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Rihanna made a bejeweled return to her home country of Barbados Monday.

She appeared in a colorful, jewel-and-feather-adorned costume for the annual Crop Over festival, a similar celebration to Carnival. She walked and danced in the Grand Kadooment Day Parade, then boarded a float and waved to fans.

According to Glamour, the look was designed by Barbadian designer Lauren Austin.

Meanwhile, Rihanna’s partner A$AP Rocky opened up about their relationship in an interview with Jason Lee dropping Wednesday.

"One thing I could say about my woman that people don't know, she a real a** b****, bro. She's not one of these Hollywood motherf*****' newbies," he said in a preview clip. "She really is a strong Black woman, and she held me down even when I was at my lowest."

“This don’t got nothing to do with her accolades or her money. The truth of the matter is, when my dad died she was there for me,” he added.

Rocky said Rihanna was the only woman who "could match me." The two share three children together.

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