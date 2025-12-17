Rick Ross rediscovers creative spark in upcoming book 'The Renaissance of a Boss'

Rapper Rick Ross performs during YFN LUCCI & Friends Welcome Home Concert at State Farm Arena on August 23, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Rick Ross chronicles his revival as "the biggest boss that you seen thus far" in an upcoming book titled The Renaissance of a Boss.

According to its synopsis, the book follows Ross as he rediscovers his creative spark after finding himself in a creative rut following two decades of cementing "a legacy in hip-hop as an all-time great" and finding "success in dozens of endeavors beyond music."

In an attempt to break out of that "creative rut," Ross embarked on a road trip that took him to Elvis Presley's Graceland estate in Memphis, the Cadillac Ranch art installation in Amarillo, Texas, and a Native American sweat lodge in Santa Fe "in search of answers to life's biggest questions."

The book also gives fans insight into his creative process, his habits and rituals, and the artists he has worked with and admires.

"This isn't just a book; it's a manual for greatness," Ross tells People in a statement. "I'm cutting out the noise and showing you that when you execute with precision, success is too easy."

The Renaissance of a Boss will be released in May 2026.

