Rich Homie Quan honored with exhibit in Atlanta's Trap Music Museum

Rapper Rich Homie Quan performs onstage during 2022 Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

A new exhibit at the Trap Music Museum in Atlanta pays homage to late rapper Rich Homie Quan. It's one of the ways his father, Corey Lamar, hopes to keep his son's legacy alive.

"I'm ecstatic — sad that it has to be this way — but grateful for him to be acknowledged," he told WGXA.

Lamar also donated a scholarship in Quan's honor to his alma mater and teamed with Quan's former marketing manager for the rapper's posthumous release, Legacy of Hits.

Quan was additionally honored with three formal proclamations in Atlanta, including Rich Homie Quan Day and Rich in Spirit Day.

Born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, Rich Homie Quan died Sept. 5, 2024, from an accidental drug overdose. Lamar acknowledges his son was "in a dark space" and hopes his story will encourage Black men to seek help when necessary.

“A lot of men carry a lot of things as Black men, and if you don’t get help — if you don’t raise your hand and acknowledge you have a problem — this can lead to death," he said.

Lamar noted that Quan's loss has left him with a feeling he doesn't wish on any other parent.

“[Quan is] not only my son, but my best friend — not only my best friend, but my business partner. We had a great relationship, father and son," he shared. "Quan didn’t make moves without me, and I didn’t make moves without him.”

The Rich Homie Quan exhibit at the Trap Music Museum is now open to the public.

