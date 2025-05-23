Remy Ma gets into heated exchange with estranged husband Papoose and his girlfriend, boxer Claressa Shields

Estranged couple Remy Ma and Papoose are bumping heads on social media about alleged infidelity, the holdup for their divorce and more.

The exchange was prompted by an interview Pap's girlfriend, Claressa Shields, had done on The Breakfast Club. She said Pap has to handle some things in his marriage before they go through with their plans to start a family and build a home together. She also noted that she has no ill will toward the rapper.

The interview prompted a response from Remy, who took issue with the fact that her name was mentioned. She claimed Pap wouldn't sign their divorce papers because he couldn't afford to retain a lawyer and said he wouldn't pick up his things from her home.

Pap responded, alleging she cheated on him multiple times after her prison release and tried to get back with him just a few days ago. He also claimed he was the one who wrote the majority of her lyrics and shared proof that he filed for divorce.

"Every time your come up mentions me, says anything or do anything that I don't like, Ima drag you and every time you bring your girly self on here saying something, I'ma drag you," Remy said as part of her response, before sharing screenshots of their texts to prove she didn't attempt to rekindle things with Pap.

Claressa even entered the chat, noting among other things that she and Pap have "been living our best life since mid-August last year." Responding to Remy's request for her to "refrain from speaking," she wrote, "Imma say what the f*** I want to say!"

She then returned her focus to promoting her July 26 boxing match.

