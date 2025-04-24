Rema reschedules New York show due to potential NBA Playoffs game

Rema recently kicked off his Heis World Tour, but a slight change has been made to the date of his New York show. Initially scheduled to take place on May 3, the concert has been rescheduled to May 2. The reason for the change is a potential Game 7 between the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks, one of many games taking place as part of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. All of the tickets purchased for the May 3 show will be honored on the new date.

News of Rema's rescheduled New York show comes days after he performed at Coachella's weekend two and redeemed himself after facing technical difficulties on the first weekend. He arrived onstage late, appeared to be lip-synching and had his set cut short. Variety reports Rema had arrived two hours before set time and his soundcheck went smoothly, but he had issues with his mic and in-ears a half hour before he had to take the stage. The trade added he relied on the backing track because he was unable to hear his band.

Rema's world tour will wrap its North American leg on May 11 and come to an official end on Aug. 3.

