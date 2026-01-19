Ray J reflects on 2025 in birthday post, says 'something's gonna change this year'

Ray J attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Ray J celebrated his 45th birthday Saturday, reflecting on a "crash out" year and sharing his intention to make some positive changes in his life.

In a video posted to Instagram, he thanked supporters for their prayers and encouragement during the challenges he faced in 2025.

“Thank y’all for the love today, man. God is good. Something’s new, something’s gonna change this year,” Ray J said. “Sincerely, thank you for all your prayers. Thank you for all the love, all the criticism."

"Last year was a crazy year, it was a ‘crash out campaign,'" he continued. "It was intense but God made it through and put us in the right position.”

In the caption, Ray said he takes "full accountability for my mistakes," adding, "God still spared my life when I didn't deserve it. That alone humbles me."



"My family covered me. Your prayers carried me. My health forced me to put the bottle down and face myself," he went on, specifically thanking his mother, father and sister, Brandy.



"To the ones who love me and the ones who counted me out, thank you. I love you - ON GOD - I miss my kids so much," Ray added. "I will be with you soon."

Ray's 2025 included an arrest following an alleged domestic dispute with wife, Princess Love. The incident unfolded during a livestream in which she accused him of pointing a gun at her. He was released after posting a $50,000 bond, ABC News reported, but was not able to spend the holidays with his children.

"A lonely Christmas. No kids, no presents, no little feet running around," he wrote on Instagram.

Ray also made headlines for alleging Jay-Z and Beyonce didn't visit Brandy's dressing room during her Boy is Mine tour with Monica.

