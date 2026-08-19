Ravyn Lenae talks 'Blue Island,' fan reception and stepping into her artistry

It's been a few days since Ravyn Lenae released her album Blue Island, and she's pleased with fans' response.

"The reception has been so good. I think people are already finding their favorites, which is fun. It's good to hear that people are resonating with it," she told Vibe Q.

Ravyn describes the album process as "the most dialed in I’ve felt internally."

"People who've been following my career over the past eight, 10 years know that it's been a lot of me exploring myself in every album and really pouring who I am at the time into it. And this one just feels like a compilation of all those things that make Ravyn Ravyn in a way," she explained. "Especially with the past year and the reception of Bird's Eye and 'Love Me Not' and having so many new eyes on me, it really made me have to look internally into like, 'Okay, what is it I want to get off? What is it I want to say and leave for people so that they understand who Ravyn is and what type of artist she is?' This really felt like that type of statement and arrival for me in a lot of ways."

Featuring a mix of rock, soft rock, grunge and jazz influences, the project sees her "stepping into exactly who I want to be."

"There’s something different about even the way I’m talking about my music, the album, and myself that feels more commanding, or just how I’m expressing myself in videos, on stage, using my body, using choreo," Ravyn explained. "It feels like my artistry is manifesting in a really cool way that just feels almost animalistic and angsty."

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