Questlove to be honored with 2025 Peabody Trailblazer Award

Questlove will be the 2025 recipient of the Peabody Trailblazer Award, which recognizes "visionaries whose innovative storytelling styles impact culture and effect social change," according to the Peabody Awards.

He will receive the award at a ceremony on Oct. 10 in LA. Previous recipient Quinta Brunson will present him with the award, and he will chat with Angela Davis about his career and impact.

"Through his prodigious output of creative work across documentary filmmaking, publishing, music, and more, Questlove has emerged as one our most important voices in understanding American culture of the past and present," Peabody Executive Director Jeffrey Jones said in a statement. "His work has focused our attention on the centrality of Black musical genius in shaping and defining music and culture across the world. We are thrilled to recognize Questlove with this special Peabody honor."

