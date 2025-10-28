Queen Latifah says she has all 'kinds of' unreleased music

Queen Latifah has been cheffing it up in the studio. During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Tuesday, she revealed that she has some unreleased music.

“It’s just so much music, and it’s time and the things," she said of her decision to make her return to music. "I’ma make some time because I want to get it out there," she continued, adding she has all "kinds of music" on the way.

Queen also talked about fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, calling her "cool," "so fun," and "so very talented and strong." She continued, "I love that energy carrying hip-hop into the future."

Queen and Meg are no strangers to each other; they shared a stage when Meg brought out Queen for her Coachella set in April.

“She asked me to pop out at Coachella and I was like, ‘What? For Real, OK?’ I had to bring it for her because this is Coachella, we gotta take that thing down,” Latifah told J. Hud. “The people are gonna be ready."

“I wanna thank her again for having me, it was so much fun," she added. "They worked so hard, her dancers and everybody. It was just good energy that night.”

